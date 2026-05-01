India, Tanzania discuss local currency trade, visas for Indian entrepreneurs
Business
India and Tanzania just wrapped up talks in Dar es Salaam about making trade easier by using their local currencies instead of dollars.
The two sides also discussed giving Indian entrepreneurs longer business visas and working more closely together on things like medicine regulations.
India offers shipbuilding help, trade grows
India offered to help modernize Tanzania's ports, shipyards, and railways with its shipbuilding know-how.
Trade between the two countries is already growing, from $8.64 billion in 2024-25 to $9.02 billion in 2025-26, which shows there's real momentum for teaming up in areas like health, education, infrastructure, and more.