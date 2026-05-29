India to add over $2 trillion in wealth by 2030

India is expected to add more than $2 trillion in financial wealth by 2030, a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Global Wealth Report 2026 has said. The projection comes as India's economy continues its rapid ascent. The report also predicts that global financial wealth will grow at a record pace of 10.7% in 2025, reaching an all-time high of $333 trillion.

Market shift Emerging economies' contribution to global wealth growth The BCG report highlights a major shift in the global wealth landscape, with excluding China, emerging economies driving about 10% of the world's financial wealth growth until 2030. This amounts to an estimated $12 trillion contribution from these countries. India is at the forefront of this change, followed by Brazil and Mexico, which are also expected to make significant contributions to global financial wealth growth by 2030.

Wealth growth Millionaire creation and service gaps The report predicts that the high-net-worth and emerging high-net-worth (HNW) segment will grow at an average rate of 8% per year in these markets. This growth is expected to create more than one million new dollar millionaires by 2030. However, despite this rapid expansion, the report highlights a major gap as this fast-growing segment is among the least well-served in terms of sophisticated advisory and investment products.

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Regional disparities Regional financial wealth growth rates The BCG report highlights a widening gap between regions, with Asia-Pacific (excluding China) witnessing a 9.2% growth in financial wealth in 2025. China recorded an even higher growth rate of 15%. Western Europe surprised with a strong 15.3% jump, while North America witnessed steady growth at 7.4%. The report also notes that cross-border wealth grew by 8.4% to $15.7 trillion, with Hong Kong narrowly surpassing Switzerland as the world's largest cross-border booking center for the first time ever.

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Tech impact AI's transformative role in wealth management The report also highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in wealth management. AI is already being used to draft financial plans, automate compliance, generate portfolio rationales, and enable personalized client servicing at scale. Firms that adopt an AI-first approach are seeing significant gains such as improved conversion rates and higher revenue per advisor.