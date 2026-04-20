India kicks off crucial trade talks with US

India is gearing up for a series of crucial trade discussions in the coming weeks. The first round of in-person talks with the US in six months will kick off today. The agenda also includes signing a free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand and face-to-face negotiations with Canada . Another key focus will be fast-tracking the review of India's 2010 trade pact with South Korea.

CEPA update India-South Korea CEPA review to gain momentum The review of the India-South Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is likely to gain speed with both sides appointing chief negotiators. The move comes as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung begins his three-day visit to India on Sunday. The CEPA review was sought by New Delhi over concerns of a widening trade deficit since its implementation in 2010.

Negotiation rounds India-Korea bilateral meeting on Monday The next round of CEPA upgrade negotiations will take place soon, following the last one in July 2024 in Seoul. This issue is likely to be discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with President Lee on Monday. The two leaders are expected to cover a wide range of topics such as shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors and critical technologies.

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BTA negotiations Interim bilateral trade agreement with US An Indian delegation will travel to Washington for a three-day round of talks starting today. The aim is to finalize an interim bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US under a revised tariff framework. This will be the first in-person engagement between the two sides since October 2025. The move comes after reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were struck down by the US Supreme Court on February 20.

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Upcoming agreements FTAs with NZ, Canada India is also likely to sign an FTA with New Zealand on April 27. The agreement comes after negotiations that began in March 2025 and ended in December. In May, India and Canada will hold their first face-to-face round of FTA negotiations in New Delhi. This follows a virtual round held in March, marking a major step forward after talks were stalled for over two years due to political tensions.