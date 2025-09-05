Next Article
India to hold virtual FTA talks with MERCOSUR next week
India is gearing up for a virtual meeting with MERCOSUR (that's Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay) next week to explore a possible Free Trade Agreement.
They'll be ironing out procedures and checking if an expanded deal makes sense—building on their current trade pact that's been around since 2004.
Why this matters for India
If this new agreement goes through, India could get better access to major South American markets and beyond. It could also make it easier to bring in goods from MERCOSUR countries.
With global trade getting trickier these days, this move could help India diversify its partners and keep its economy steady.