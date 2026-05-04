India to host 4th India-Africa Forum Summit after decade-long gap

India will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) in New Delhi from May 28 to 31. This is India's first high-level engagement with African leaders in over a decade. The summit's theme is "India Africa strategic partnership for innovation, resilience, and inclusive transformation (IA SPIRIT)." It comes at a time when global supply chains, energy security, and geopolitical alignments are changing rapidly.

Policy change Major shift in India's Africa policy The summit will focus on trade, investment, digital infrastructure, fintech, sustainability, and capacity building. It also aims to bolster defense and maritime cooperation. This marks a major shift in India's Africa policy from state-backed concessional credit lines to private-sector-led investment. This comes as African economies are pushing for equity financing and faster project execution.

Trade growth Bilateral trade and investment trends Bilateral trade between India and Africa has grown from $75 billion in 2015 to $103 billion in FY2025. This highlights the increasing importance of Africa in India's external economic engagement. Over the last decade, India has provided over 190 lines of credit worth more than $10 billion to 41 African countries for projects in power, water supply, transport, agriculture, and digital connectivity.

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Strategy shift Implementation challenges and the shift to private sector Despite the financial commitments, implementation remains a major concern for policymakers and analysts. Only about 40% of these commitments have been fully implemented on the ground. This has prompted a shift in India's engagement strategy, with more Indian private companies being encouraged to invest in African agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing. The focus is gradually moving from government-backed credit lines to market-driven investment models.

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Strategic positioning Comparison with China's approach in Africa While India doesn't explicitly position its Africa policy as a counter to China, the structural comparison is hard to ignore. China is Africa's largest trading partner and infrastructure financier, with deep involvement in ports, railways, and energy corridors. In contrast, India has focused more on capacity building, digital public infrastructure, and skill development.

Security focus Strategic importance of Africa for India India's Africa strategy is closely linked to securing Indian Ocean shipping routes that carry energy and trade flows between West Asia, East Africa, and Asia. This includes expanded naval cooperation and maritime surveillance partnerships across key littoral states. The Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean have become sensitive zones where maritime security, shipping lanes, and port access intersect with broader Indo-Pacific competition involving China, Gulf states, and Western powers.