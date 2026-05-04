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India to host 4th India-Africa Forum Summit after decade-long gap
The summit's theme is IA SPIRIT

India to host 4th India-Africa Forum Summit after decade-long gap

By Akash Pandey
May 04, 2026
06:58 pm
What's the story

India will host the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV) in New Delhi from May 28 to 31. This is India's first high-level engagement with African leaders in over a decade. The summit's theme is "India Africa strategic partnership for innovation, resilience, and inclusive transformation (IA SPIRIT)." It comes at a time when global supply chains, energy security, and geopolitical alignments are changing rapidly.

Policy change

Major shift in India's Africa policy

The summit will focus on trade, investment, digital infrastructure, fintech, sustainability, and capacity building. It also aims to bolster defense and maritime cooperation. This marks a major shift in India's Africa policy from state-backed concessional credit lines to private-sector-led investment. This comes as African economies are pushing for equity financing and faster project execution.

Trade growth

Bilateral trade and investment trends

Bilateral trade between India and Africa has grown from $75 billion in 2015 to $103 billion in FY2025. This highlights the increasing importance of Africa in India's external economic engagement. Over the last decade, India has provided over 190 lines of credit worth more than $10 billion to 41 African countries for projects in power, water supply, transport, agriculture, and digital connectivity.

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Strategy shift

Implementation challenges and the shift to private sector

Despite the financial commitments, implementation remains a major concern for policymakers and analysts. Only about 40% of these commitments have been fully implemented on the ground. This has prompted a shift in India's engagement strategy, with more Indian private companies being encouraged to invest in African agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing. The focus is gradually moving from government-backed credit lines to market-driven investment models.

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Strategic positioning

Comparison with China's approach in Africa

While India doesn't explicitly position its Africa policy as a counter to China, the structural comparison is hard to ignore. China is Africa's largest trading partner and infrastructure financier, with deep involvement in ports, railways, and energy corridors. In contrast, India has focused more on capacity building, digital public infrastructure, and skill development.

Security focus

Strategic importance of Africa for India

India's Africa strategy is closely linked to securing Indian Ocean shipping routes that carry energy and trade flows between West Asia, East Africa, and Asia. This includes expanded naval cooperation and maritime surveillance partnerships across key littoral states. The Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean have become sensitive zones where maritime security, shipping lanes, and port access intersect with broader Indo-Pacific competition involving China, Gulf states, and Western powers.

Diplomatic expansion

Expansion of Indian diplomatic missions in Africa

Since 2018, India has opened 16 new diplomatic missions across Africa, taking its total presence to 45 countries on the continent. This expansion is part of a broader effort to institutionalize engagement rather than rely on periodic summit diplomacy. The upcoming summit is also expected to showcase flagship initiatives such as India's education and technology projects, including the IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar.

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