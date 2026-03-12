India plans new incentives to boost smartphone exports and localization

India is planning a new set of incentives to boost its position as a global smartphone manufacturing hub. The proposed policies will reward companies that export devices and source components locally. This comes at a time when the tech industry is facing rising smartphone prices due to memory chip costs increasing manufacturing expenses for device makers.

Policy shift New incentive framework in the works Officials are working on a new incentive framework to replace the existing production-linked incentive (PLI) program for smartphones. The new scheme will focus more on exports and local manufacturing, rather than just device assembly. If implemented, it could greatly benefit major smartphone manufacturers and their production partners like Apple and Samsung, who have expanded their manufacturing bases in India over the past few years.

Program conclusion Transitioning from PLI to export-focused incentives The current smartphone PLI program, which was aimed at encouraging incremental domestic production, is set to end on March 31. Policymakers are now considering a second phase that reflects the evolution of India's electronics industry since the first incentives were introduced. The proposed scheme would directly link government subsidies with overseas shipments, potentially offering higher incentives for companies exporting larger volumes of smartphones from India.

Export focus Shift in focus from domestic assembly to exports The proposed shift marks a departure from the existing program, which mainly incentivized companies to increase domestic production. With most smartphones sold in India already being assembled locally, policymakers now view exports as the next frontier. India has quickly become one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone export hubs, largely thanks to Apple's contract manufacturers.

Market value Apple's manufacturing expansion in India driving growth Last year, Apple became the third tech giant to hit a $4 trillion market cap, thanks to strong demand for its latest iPhone models. The milestone was achieved as the company's shares surged to record highs after the launch of the iPhone 17 series. A key driver of Apple's growth has been its rapid manufacturing expansion in India, which has become an increasingly important production hub for the company.

Export ambitions Encouraging Chinese brands to boost exports The Indian government is also looking to get Chinese smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi to ramp up their export ambitions. These companies currently use their Indian factories primarily to meet local demand. By linking incentives with overseas shipments, policymakers hope to make India a more integral part of global electronics supply chains at a time when manufacturers are diversifying production away from traditional hubs.