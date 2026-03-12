India plans new incentives to boost smartphone exports and localization
What's the story
India is planning a new set of incentives to boost its position as a global smartphone manufacturing hub. The proposed policies will reward companies that export devices and source components locally. This comes at a time when the tech industry is facing rising smartphone prices due to memory chip costs increasing manufacturing expenses for device makers.
Policy shift
New incentive framework in the works
Officials are working on a new incentive framework to replace the existing production-linked incentive (PLI) program for smartphones. The new scheme will focus more on exports and local manufacturing, rather than just device assembly. If implemented, it could greatly benefit major smartphone manufacturers and their production partners like Apple and Samsung, who have expanded their manufacturing bases in India over the past few years.
Program conclusion
Transitioning from PLI to export-focused incentives
The current smartphone PLI program, which was aimed at encouraging incremental domestic production, is set to end on March 31. Policymakers are now considering a second phase that reflects the evolution of India's electronics industry since the first incentives were introduced. The proposed scheme would directly link government subsidies with overseas shipments, potentially offering higher incentives for companies exporting larger volumes of smartphones from India.
Export focus
Shift in focus from domestic assembly to exports
The proposed shift marks a departure from the existing program, which mainly incentivized companies to increase domestic production. With most smartphones sold in India already being assembled locally, policymakers now view exports as the next frontier. India has quickly become one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone export hubs, largely thanks to Apple's contract manufacturers.
Market value
Apple's manufacturing expansion in India driving growth
Last year, Apple became the third tech giant to hit a $4 trillion market cap, thanks to strong demand for its latest iPhone models. The milestone was achieved as the company's shares surged to record highs after the launch of the iPhone 17 series. A key driver of Apple's growth has been its rapid manufacturing expansion in India, which has become an increasingly important production hub for the company.
Export ambitions
Encouraging Chinese brands to boost exports
The Indian government is also looking to get Chinese smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi to ramp up their export ambitions. These companies currently use their Indian factories primarily to meet local demand. By linking incentives with overseas shipments, policymakers hope to make India a more integral part of global electronics supply chains at a time when manufacturers are diversifying production away from traditional hubs.
Sourcing incentives
Local component sourcing to be incentivized
Another major aspect of the proposed scheme is higher incentives for companies that source more components locally. The new program is likely to focus on higher levels of domestic value addition rather than just rewarding assembly. Subsidies could be tiered based on the percentage of locally sourced parts in each device, with manufacturers getting extra incentives for sourcing components like camera modules, display assemblies from Indian suppliers.