India to launch carbon market by mid-2026
Business
India is launching its own carbon market in the next four months, aiming to help cut emissions and reach net zero by 2070.
Companies will need to register to trade carbon certificates (basically, if you pollute less, you can sell your extra credits to others).
What is the new market?
From 2026, nearly 500 big companies will have set emission targets, but the new market gives them flexibility: if they go green faster, they earn credits; if not, they can buy them.
This move builds on earlier efforts that already cut emissions by 110 million metric tons and shows India is serious about clean energy and playing a bigger role in global climate action.