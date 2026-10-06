India's own civilian aircraft to be manufactured by 2028
What's the story
India is gearing up to make its own civilian aircraft within the next two years, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced. The minister made the statement while addressing the IFQM symposium in Delhi. He stressed on the need for India to move beyond just manufacturing components and military aircraft, and take the next step toward civilian aircraft production.
Timeline
Naidu confident about 2-year timeline
Naidu was confident about the two-year timeline for this ambitious project.
"With the kind of knowledge that I have in the industry, within two years we will make the Make in India civilian aircraft," he said.
However, he also clarified that this initial effort would be a joint venture, marking a small step toward it.
International interest
Global interest in India's aerospace ecosystem
Naidu also highlighted the growing global interest in India's aerospace ecosystem.
He said that aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing are supporting Indian MSMEs due to the strategic advantage India offers at present.
The minister's remarks come as part of India's efforts to strengthen its position in the global aerospace manufacturing supply chain.