India to raise 5G radiation limit to 10W/m2
Business
India is raising its 5G radiation limit from 5 to 10W per square meter next month, finally matching international standards.
The move answers telecom companies' calls for more relaxed rules, making it easier and cheaper to expand 5G across the country.
Telecom operators see lower incremental capex
With higher limits, each tower can cover a bigger area, so fewer towers are needed and network costs go down.
This should help Vodafone Idea continue its 5G rollout, while Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio benefit from lower incremental capex and more efficient use of existing sites.
Until now, India's stricter rules made expansion tough compared to places like the European Union or Japan.