India to review investment treaties, shorten 5-year wait before arbitration
India's government is about to review its investment treaty playbook, hoping to make the country more appealing for global investors.
The big idea? Make it easier and faster for foreign companies to resolve disputes: substantially shorten the five-year mandatory litigation timeframe before heading to international arbitration.
At the same time, India still wants to keep control over its own policy decisions.
India hopes treaty update attracts investment
India's older treaties didn't work out so well, leading to tough arbitration losses and scaring off some investors.
The 2015 rules were pretty strict and slowed things down, even though India pulled in $94.5 billion in gross foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY26.
By updating the template, India hopes talks with major partners like the UK the E.U. and Gulf countries will get smoother, and that more investment will help power up India's growth despite global challenges.