Modi government to announce ₹14,000cr reinsurance fund for these ships

Coverage details

Fund part of broader support measures for affected sectors

The reinsurance fund is expected to cover only those vessels operating in high-risk areas like the Strait of Hormuz. This comes as part of a broader effort by the Indian government to support sectors affected by the ongoing Iran war. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have already taken measures, with this fund being another step toward mitigating the impact on Indian shipping companies and exporters.