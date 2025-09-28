India to spend ₹70,000cr on making its own ships

India aims to become a major shipbuilding hub by 2047

Right now, India makes less than 1% of the world's ships while China builds about 70%.

With this push, India hopes to expand its shipbuilding capacity to 4.5 million gross tons annually, attract huge investments, and create up to 30 lakh jobs.

The plan also aims to bring in big global players like Hyundai and Mitsubishi—reflecting the government's ambition for India to become a major shipbuilding hub by 2047.