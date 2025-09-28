Starbucks to close underperforming stores as sales continue to drop

The company expects to have about 18,300 stores by 2026

By the end of 2025, Starbucks expects to have about 18,300 stores in the US and Canada—a slight net decrease as new cafes open while others close.

Plus, all pickup-only locations will either shut down or get converted by 2026, affecting over 90 spots in more than 20 states.

The goal? To better match what today's customers want and keep things running smoothly.