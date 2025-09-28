Next Article
Starbucks to close underperforming stores as sales continue to drop
Business
Starbucks is set to close several underperforming stores across the US and Canada as part of its "Back to Starbucks" plan.
After six quarters of dropping sales, the company says it wants to focus on making its cafes a more welcoming "third place."
CEO Brian Niccol shared that locations not meeting expectations will be on the chopping block.
By the end of 2025, Starbucks expects to have about 18,300 stores in the US and Canada—a slight net decrease as new cafes open while others close.
Plus, all pickup-only locations will either shut down or get converted by 2026, affecting over 90 spots in more than 20 states.
The goal? To better match what today's customers want and keep things running smoothly.