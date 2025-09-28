Spinny's FY25: Revenue up 25%, losses down 28%
Spinny, the Gurugram-based online used car retailer, just reported a big win for FY25: revenue shot up 25% to ₹4,657 crore, mostly thanks to booming used car sales.
Even better? The company managed to cut its losses by 28%, bringing them down to ₹423 crore this year.
Used car sales drive revenue growth
Almost all of Spinny's income—₹4,553 crore—came from selling used cars. They also pulled in ₹89 crore from interest and investments.
While buying more cars pushed procurement costs up by 23%, Spinny still found ways to keep overall losses in check.
Cost control helps boost efficiency
Spinny got serious about cost control this year. Employee benefits dropped nearly 14%, and ad spend was trimmed by over 11%.
This focus on efficiency helped make every rupee go further.
Funding and acquisitions fuel growth
Back in March 2025, Spinny landed $167 million in new funding led by Accel Leaders Fund, taking their total raised to around $676 million.
They also snapped up Autocar India and launched a finance arm—moves that should help them offer more services and grow even faster in the used car game.