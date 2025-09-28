Spinny's FY25: Revenue up 25%, losses down 28%

Spinny, the Gurugram-based online used car retailer, just reported a big win for FY25: revenue shot up 25% to ₹4,657 crore, mostly thanks to booming used car sales. Even better? The company managed to cut its losses by 28%, bringing them down to ₹423 crore this year.

Used car sales drive revenue growth Almost all of Spinny's income—₹4,553 crore—came from selling used cars. They also pulled in ₹89 crore from interest and investments.

While buying more cars pushed procurement costs up by 23%, Spinny still found ways to keep overall losses in check.

Cost control helps boost efficiency Spinny got serious about cost control this year. Employee benefits dropped nearly 14%, and ad spend was trimmed by over 11%.

This focus on efficiency helped make every rupee go further.