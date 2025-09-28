Week's loss: India's top firms shed ₹3 lakh crore
India's biggest companies just saw their combined market value drop by a hefty ₹2.99 lakh crore last week.
TCS took the largest hit, losing almost ₹98,000 crore, while Reliance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and others also faced steep declines.
Even with these losses, Reliance remains the country's most valuable company.
Investors are clearly worried, and so is the economy
This isn't just about numbers on a screen—it shows how uncertain things are for investors and the economy right now.
The BSE benchmark index fell 2.66% in the same week, signaling stress across sectors and making many rethink their investment moves.
Why the panic selling?
Several global and local factors played a part: higher H-1B visa fees led to IT stock sell-offs; the rupee hit an all-time low against the dollar; and new US tariffs on pharmaceuticals added more pressure.
All of this has shaken confidence in India's major firms.