WeWork India IPO to open on October 3 Business Sep 28, 2025

WeWork India is going public on October 3, aiming to raise about ₹3,000 crore by selling nearly 4.63 crore shares through an Offer for Sale.

The shares will be offloaded by Embassy Buildcon LLP and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (part of WeWork Global).

Anchor investor bidding opens October 1, and the IPO wraps up on October 7.