Indo MIM plans ₹1,000 crore IPO Business Sep 28, 2025

Indo MIM, a Bengaluru-based precision manufacturing company, is looking to raise ₹1,000 crore through an IPO.

Most of the funds—₹720 crore—will go toward clearing debt, with the rest for general business needs.

The plan includes issuing new shares and possibly a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹200 crore.

Existing investors like Green Meadows Investments and IIT Madras will also sell 12.97 crore shares via an offer for sale.