NTPC to scout overseas uranium mines for nuclear projects

NTPC, India's biggest power producer, is in the process of formalizing an agreement with Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL) to appoint a consultant. The goal? Find and assess overseas uranium mines that could fuel NTPC's future nuclear projects. One major upcoming project is the 2,800MW Mahi Banswara plant in Rajasthan, being developed in a joint venture.

Why uranium matters Nuclear energy is a big part of India's clean power future. But it all hinges on having enough uranium.

By scouting for reliable sources abroad, NTPC is hoping to keep its reactors running smoothly and help meet the country's growing demand for low-carbon electricity.

Consultant's job The consultant gets the tough job: searching out promising uranium mines around the world, figuring out how much fuel they could provide, checking if it's practical to bring that uranium to India, and seeing if these deals make business sense.