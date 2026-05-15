India UK trade deal paused after UK cuts steel quotas Business May 15, 2026

The big India-UK trade agreement, set to kick off in May 2026, is on hold because the UK has announced a steel import policy change set to take effect on July 1.

The UK announced it will cut duty-free steel quotas by about 60% and raise above-quota tariffs to 50% from July 1, moves that weren't part of the original deal talks.

This sudden change has thrown a wrench into plans that were supposed to boost business between the two countries.