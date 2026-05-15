India UK trade deal paused after UK cuts steel quotas
The big India-UK trade agreement, set to kick off in May 2026, is on hold because the UK has announced a steel import policy change set to take effect on July 1.
The UK announced it will cut duty-free steel quotas by about 60% and raise above-quota tariffs to 50% from July 1, moves that weren't part of the original deal talks.
This sudden change has thrown a wrench into plans that were supposed to boost business between the two countries.
India's Rajesh Agrawal says FTA near
Even with this last-minute hurdle, officials aren't giving up.
India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said both sides are working on "a creative solution" and sounded optimistic: "We are very near to operationalising the India-UK FTA,".
The agreement was signed last July with hopes for a quick rollout, and both countries say they're committed to finding common ground soon.