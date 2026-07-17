India unveils Index of Services Production with trial numbers

India is rolling out a new Index of Services Production (ISP) soon: think of it as a monthly report card for the country's huge services industry.

The government just dropped trial numbers covering 19 key sectors, which already make up about 60% of the formal services economy.

For now, the focus will stay on these sectors, but there are plans to add areas like health and education once more data comes in.

As Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg put it, the index would strengthen the government's ability to assess economic activity in real time and improve the compilation of quarterly national accounts.