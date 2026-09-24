India will levy 0.4% UPI MDR abroad over ₹2,000

Heads up if you use UPI while traveling!

From October 15, 2026, the Indian government is bringing in a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments over ₹2,000 at shops and businesses in 11 countries, including the UAE, France, Singapore, and more.

This means the 0.4% MDR applies to eligible merchant transactions above ₹2,000, while consumers will not be charged for UPI payments.