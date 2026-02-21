India working to bring Formula 1 back: Here's how
India's Sports Ministry is working to bring Formula 1 back to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, which hasn't hosted a Formula 1 race since 2013.
The government is now pushing for a professional firm to run the track while they sort out taxes and paperwork, hoping to get the engines roaring again.
Why the circuit stopped hosting F1 races
The circuit's owner (Jaiprakash Associates) ran into financial trouble; Adani won majority lenders' vote for a takeover in November 2025, and earlier tax rules treated F1 as just "entertainment," making things even messier.
Now, with a Japanese company eyeing hosting rights and Adani Group possibly stepping in, there's real hope for a comeback.
Hosting F1 will put India on the global sports map
Bringing F1 back could cost $20-60 million each year but would put India on the global sports map alongside other major multi-sport bids and long-term Olympic aspirations.
If it happens, expect big economic buzz—and maybe some serious excitement for Indian motorsports fans.