Indiabulls raising ₹1,000cr from 51.55cr convertible warrants in private placement Business Jun 03, 2026

Indiabulls Ltd. is set to raise ₹1,000 crore by issuing 51.55 crore convertible warrants into an equal number of equity shares at an issue price of ₹19.40 per share.

These warrants can be turned into equity shares within 18 months, giving investors a shot at owning a piece of the company down the line.

The move brings in both promoter and non-promoter investors through a private placement.