Indiabulls raising ₹1,000cr from 51.55cr convertible warrants in private placement
Indiabulls Ltd. is set to raise ₹1,000 crore by issuing 51.55 crore convertible warrants into an equal number of equity shares at an issue price of ₹19.40 per share.
These warrants can be turned into equity shares within 18 months, giving investors a shot at owning a piece of the company down the line.
The move brings in both promoter and non-promoter investors through a private placement.
Phanes Ltd Hermes Ltd get warrants
Promoter group Phanes Ltd. will pick up 22.52 crore warrants, while Hermes Ltd. gets 14.02 crore.
On the non-promoter side, EBISU Global Opportunities Fund Ltd is set for 10 crore and Nyaasa Global Fund VCC - Nyaasa India EM Sub Fund will receive five crore.
Indiabulls posts ₹346.13cr FY26 profit
After bouncing back from last year's losses, Indiabulls posted a net profit of ₹346.13 crore for FY26 and saw total income climb to ₹880.78 crore.
Residential sales were also strong, with bookings worth ₹2,752 crore across more than 900 units sold in FY26 (the 2025-26 fiscal year).