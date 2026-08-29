Indian AI startups raised $1.56B across 206 deals by August
Business
Indian AI startups are having a big year, pulling in $1.56 billion across 206 deals by August, almost as much as all of last year.
Big names like Sarvam AI (which just landed $300 million led by HCLTech) and Emergent ($130 million) are leading the pack, thanks to strong revenue growth and rising global demand.
AI startups seek $50 million to $80 million
Startups like Ema, mstack AI, Simplismart, and UnifyApps are now in talks for fresh rounds of $50 to $80 million each.
What's cool is that investors see these companies scaling fast without needing Silicon Valley-sized budgets.
In fact, AI startups now make up over 23% of total venture capital deal value in India, up from 15% last year, as both new and seasoned investors jump on board.