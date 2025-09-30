Indian art scene is on a high, collectors are jumping

Auction sales have soared from $110,000 in 2022 to

Auction sales have soared from $110,000 in 2022 to an average of $464,000 in 2024.

Young buyers in their 30s and 40s are showing up at major fairs across Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai.

Even with export rules making it tricky to sell abroad, Indian artists are getting international attention—like shows at MoMA PS1 and London's Serpentine Gallery—and breaking records: M.F. Husain's painting sold for $13.8 million at Christie's this March.

The excitement doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon.