Indian art scene is on a high, collectors are jumping
The Indian art scene is having a real moment right now. More collectors are jumping in, and auction sales are hitting new highs.
Artists like Subodh Gupta are making waves with creative pieces using everyday objects, while collectors such as Shalini Passi are building standout collections that show just how much homegrown art is trending.
Auction sales have soared from $110,000 in 2022 to an average of $464,000 in 2024.
Young buyers in their 30s and 40s are showing up at major fairs across Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai.
Even with export rules making it tricky to sell abroad, Indian artists are getting international attention—like shows at MoMA PS1 and London's Serpentine Gallery—and breaking records: M.F. Husain's painting sold for $13.8 million at Christie's this March.
The excitement doesn't look like it's slowing down anytime soon.