Indian B2B AI startups deploy projects in under 3 months

Indian startups Gnani and Gupshup expand

This rush for AI has boosted startups like Gnani and Gupshup. Gnani landed 100 enterprise contracts in just six months, seeing their annual growth double or triple.

Gupshup is reaching more small and midsize businesses by making AI easier to use.

Deccan AI is gearing up for bigger moves after raising $25 million in April 2026.