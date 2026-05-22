Indian B2B AI startups deploy projects in under 3 months
Indian B2B AI startups are moving fast: companies that used to hesitate with AI are now rolling out real projects in under three months.
According to ET, businesses want quicker trials and full-on deployments, making the adoption process speedier than ever.
Indian startups Gnani and Gupshup expand
This rush for AI has boosted startups like Gnani and Gupshup. Gnani landed 100 enterprise contracts in just six months, seeing their annual growth double or triple.
Gupshup is reaching more small and midsize businesses by making AI easier to use.
Deccan AI is gearing up for bigger moves after raising $25 million in April 2026.
Alok Goyal warns of slow decisions
Of course, it's not all smooth sailing. Some companies still worry about delays or tech becoming outdated.
As Alok Goyal from Stellaris Venture Partners points out, decision-making can be slow.
Still, several startups feel positive about the opportunities created by faster sales and more efficient processes.