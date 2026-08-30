Indian Bank to open 100 new branches, recruit 2,500 employees

As of June 30, 2026, Indian Bank had a total of 6,003 domestic branches and three international ones in Singapore, Colombo, and Jaffna. The bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at Gandhinagar.

After merging with Allahabad Bank in 2020, the seventh-largest public sector bank expanded its footprint in Eastern India and Uttar Pradesh.

Now it is looking to strengthen its presence further in Central and Western India.