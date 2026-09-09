Indian Bank to sell 1.5 million NSE shares pending approval
Business
Indian Bank is planning to sell 1.5 million shares (17.91% of its holding) in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) through an Offer for Sale.
This move is tied to NSE's upcoming IPO and still needs regulatory approval.
The bank wants to wrap up the sale by September 2026.
Indian Bank ₹29.32 cr dividend FY26
Indian Bank made ₹293.2 million in dividend income from its NSE investment for FY26.
By selling part of its stake now, the bank gets to cash out while waiting for NSE's big market debut.