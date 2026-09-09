Indian banks prepare overseas dollar bonds to repay FCNR(B) loans

RBL and BoM are already talking to investors about five-year bonds, each hoping to raise $300 million to $500 million. Both have set up new programs.

Meanwhile, UCO Bank and BoI got the green light from their boards but are still early in the process. BoI is even heading to Hong Kong this week to see if global investors are interested.

It's all part of a bigger push by Indian banks to find new ways of raising money and keep things running smoothly.