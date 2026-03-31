Indian brands and policies spur sports industry investment and growth

KPMG projects India's sports sector doubling

With more corporate cash coming in, India is aiming high, like hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games or considering a bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

The sports sector could nearly double from $19 billion to $40 billion soon, fueled by TV rights and brand deals (KPMG says so).

Plus, companies are using leagues for branding and fan engagement, which means more support for athletes across different sports, not just cricket, and a richer sporting culture all around.