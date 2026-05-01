Indian companies' overseas investment surged to $3.37B in April 2026
Business
Indian companies seriously stepped up their global game in April 2026, investing $3.37 billion abroad: more than double what they put in the month before.
Reserve Bank of India data shows this surge came mostly from equity investments, even with hurdles like a weaker rupee and tensions in West Asia.
Coforge leads $2.365B overseas deals
Coforge led the charge with two big deals totaling $2.365 billion.
Other names making notable moves were Lupin ($229 million), Wingify Software ($156.8 million), Knack Global ($82.97 million), and Qlar Technology India ($54 million).
There were also several mid-sized and smaller investments from companies like TVS Motor Co., Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Titan, showing Indian firms are keen to grow worldwide across all sizes and sectors.