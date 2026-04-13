Indian companies use dual IPO and private-sale route aiming ₹500cr-₹2,000cr
Business
With the IPO market feeling unpredictable, more Indian companies are playing it safe by prepping for an IPO while also exploring private sales.
In just the past month, more than 10 active IPO mandates have gone this route, aiming to raise anywhere from ₹500 crore to ₹2,000 crore.
It's all about keeping options open and not putting all their eggs in one basket.
Dual-track filings create legal fee complications
Basically, companies file for an IPO but also talk to private investors or potential buyers at the same time.
This lets them compare offers and choose what works best, whether that's going public or selling privately.
The catch? Juggling both can get complicated, especially with legal agreements and fees not always set up for this kind of double-duty dealmaking.