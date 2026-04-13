Indian companies use dual IPO and private-sale route aiming ₹500cr-₹2,000cr Business Apr 13, 2026

With the IPO market feeling unpredictable, more Indian companies are playing it safe by prepping for an IPO while also exploring private sales.

In just the past month, more than 10 active IPO mandates have gone this route, aiming to raise anywhere from ₹500 crore to ₹2,000 crore.

It's all about keeping options open and not putting all their eggs in one basket.