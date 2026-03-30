Indian gold and silver dip then recover to 1.46L, 2.28L

RBI intervention strengthens rupee, metals diverge

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in to cool off speculation, which made the rupee stronger and influenced local gold prices, even though the US dollar was weaker worldwide.

Globally, gold stayed under pressure due to market jitters from high oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, silver held up better thanks to strong demand (especially from China) and tight supply, showing how these metals react differently when things get unpredictable.