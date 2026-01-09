Indian gold ETFs see record $1.25B inflows in December

India 's gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have witnessed their highest-ever monthly inflows, according to data from the World Gold Council. The country recorded a whopping $1.25 billion in net inflows for December 2025, a massive 231% increase from November's $379 million. This is the longest streak of positive flows for Indian gold ETFs, with only March and May witnessing outflows this year.

Global standing India ranks 2nd globally in gold ETF inflows In December 2025, India secured the second spot globally in gold ETF inflows with $1.25 billion, followed by China ($545 million) and the UK ($515 million). The US topped the list with a whopping $6.07 billion. On a global scale, total ETF inflows reached nearly $10 billion during this period.

Annual performance Record annual inflows for Indian gold ETFs The year 2025 also marked a record-breaking year for Indian gold ETFs, which saw net inflows of $4.68 billion. This is a huge jump from the previous years' figures: $1.29 billion in 2024, $310 million in 2023, and a mere $33 million in 2022. The data highlights the increasing popularity of gold as an investment option among Indians.

Regional trend Asian gold ETFs also saw significant inflows The year 2025 was also historic for Asian gold ETFs, which saw total inflows of around $25 billion. This is more than the cumulative flows from 2007 (when the region's first gold ETF launched) to 2024. The surge in inflows comes as gold prices skyrocketed by nearly 53% during the year, attracting a lot of investor capital into physically backed gold funds.