Indian government bonds slip again, 10-year yield rises to 6.53%

Key highlights of the bond market today

With festive spending draining cash from the system, everyone's watching the RBI's upcoming ₹190 billion treasury bill sale and a big ₹500 billion overnight repo auction.

Throughout October, bond yields mostly stayed above 6.50%—except for one day—thanks to ongoing profit-taking by banks.

Swap rates also rose slightly across one-, two-, and five-year terms, highlighting how tighter liquidity is putting extra pressure on the market right now.