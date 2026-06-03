Indian government denies RBI sold gold to protect forex reserves

Congress claims Modi government sold gold

Even though gold import duties went up (which usually means more valuable reserves), the reported value of the RBI's bullion reserves still dropped.

At the same time, they bought $7.5 billion in foreign currency assets.

The news sparked some political drama too, with Congress calling it "This is Amrit Kaal. The Modi government has sold the country's gold."

The government insists: No gold was sold, so nothing to panic about.