Indian government may amend Companies Act to boost local auditors

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is considering amendments to the Companies Act. These changes are part of a larger effort to help domestic audit firms compete with global giants like Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG. The proposed amendments could be introduced through the Companies Act Amendment Bill. One of the key proposals being considered is relaxing partner composition norms in audit firms.

Tender reforms Changes in tender norms for government audits Along with legislative changes, the government is also considering changes to tender norms. The aim is to increase the participation of domestic firms in large-value government audits. These audits are currently dominated by international players such as Deloitte and PwC. Proposed changes include making Indian firms mandatory participants in government tenders and changing eligibility criteria to allow a broader range of bidders.

Regulatory alignment ICAI's role in aligning regulatory frameworks The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been roped in to align regulatory frameworks with global practices. As part of this effort, the institute is finalizing a digital platform for CA firm mergers. These measures are likely to be implemented in the coming months alongside legislative action. The proposed amendments and changes aim to create a more level playing field for domestic audit firms against their international counterparts.