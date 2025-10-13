Next Article
MCA to amend Companies Act, tender rules for audit firms
Business
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking to update the Companies Act and government tender rules in the near future.
The aim? To help Indian audit firms compete with global giants like Deloitte and KPMG by letting them form teams with legal, consulting, and IT experts—something current rules make tough.
What this means for Indian audit firms
If these changes go through, Indian audit firms could finally take on bigger projects, offer more services, and invest in new tech—closing the gap with international players.
Without these updates, local firms risk staying stuck on the sidelines both at home and abroad.