Indian government selects TCS, 5 firms for public services AI

Two-year AI experts for government services

Over the next two years, these companies will supply AI experts to help build smarter digital tools for government departments.

The goal? To make public services faster and more efficient by using AI for things like developing apps and running pilot projects.

Innefu Labs set the lowest price for its AI talent at ₹40 lakh per month, a rate others are likely to match as part of this push to modernize how government works.