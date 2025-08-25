Indian households to save $9.5tn by 2035: Goldman Sachs Business Aug 25, 2025

By 2035, Indian households are expected to channel nearly $9.5 trillion into financial assets, according to Goldman Sachs.

This means more people are moving money from things like gold and property into financial products—think bank deposits, insurance, and mutual funds.

The share of these savings in India's GDP is predicted to rise from 11.6% (over the last decade) to 13%.