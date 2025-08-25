Coinbase fires engineers who don't use AI tools Business Aug 25, 2025

Coinbase just made a bold move—CEO Brian Armstrong fired some engineers who refused to use new AI tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor.

He shared on a recent podcast that the company gave everyone a week to get on board with these tools, but those who didn't were called in for a chat and ultimately let go.

Armstrong made it clear: embracing AI is now non-negotiable at Coinbase.