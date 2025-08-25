Coinbase fires engineers who don't use AI tools
Coinbase just made a bold move—CEO Brian Armstrong fired some engineers who refused to use new AI tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor.
He shared on a recent podcast that the company gave everyone a week to get on board with these tools, but those who didn't were called in for a chat and ultimately let go.
Armstrong made it clear: embracing AI is now non-negotiable at Coinbase.
AI already codes a 3rd of Coinbase's platform
AI already writes about a third of Coinbase's code, and they're aiming for half by the end of this quarter.
To help everyone keep up, engineers run monthly "AI Speed Runs" to teach each other best practices.
Still, Armstrong says human oversight matters—especially since they're handling people's money.
This push matches what's happening across tech globally, with experts predicting huge gains from AI in the next few years.