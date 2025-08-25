Next Article
Why Hindustan Zinc's stock is rising on Monday
Hindustan Zinc's stock climbed 2% to ₹433.40 on Monday, catching the eye of investors.
Even though the company saw a dip in revenue and profit this quarter, its annual results for March 2025 tell a different story—revenue grew from ₹28,932 crore last year to ₹34,083 crore, and profits also saw a solid rise.
Annual results show strong performance
Despite some short-term bumps, Hindustan Zinc's yearly numbers show it's holding strong.
Net profit jumped from ₹7,759 crore to ₹10,353 crore over the year.
This steady growth is boosting investor confidence and keeping hopes high for what's next with the company.