Why auto parts maker UNO Minda's stock is hitting highs
UNO Minda's stock climbed 2% on Monday, hitting ₹1,291.30, as the company posted impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY25.
Moneycontrol analysis indicates a very bullish sentiment on the stock, reflecting investor confidence in UNO Minda's future as it continues to perform well in the auto parts industry.
Impressive Q1 results and consistent growth
For April-June 2025, UNO Minda reported revenue of ₹4,489 crore—up from ₹3,818 crore a year ago—and net profit rose to ₹262 crore.
Over the past four years, both revenue and profit have more than doubled.
The company also kept its debt low (debt-to-equity at 0.40) and announced a ₹1.50 per share dividend for 2025, showing it's focused on rewarding shareholders while staying financially healthy.