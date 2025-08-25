Why auto parts maker UNO Minda's stock is hitting highs

Impressive Q1 results and consistent growth

For April-June 2025, UNO Minda reported revenue of ₹4,489 crore—up from ₹3,818 crore a year ago—and net profit rose to ₹262 crore.

Over the past four years, both revenue and profit have more than doubled.

The company also kept its debt low (debt-to-equity at 0.40) and announced a ₹1.50 per share dividend for 2025, showing it's focused on rewarding shareholders while staying financially healthy.