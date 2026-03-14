The Sensex has plummeted over 5,250 points

US-Iran war wipes ₹34L crore off Indian markets

By Akash Pandey 04:29 pm Mar 14, 202604:29 pm

What's the story

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has triggered a massive sell-off in Indian stock markets, wiping out an estimated ₹34 lakh crore of investor wealth. The Sensex alone has plummeted over 5,250 points or nearly 6.5%, on the back of rising crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee. On Friday, the Sensex crashed 1,471 points to close at 74,564 while Nifty fell by 488 points to finish at 23,151.