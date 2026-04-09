Indian IT firms cut US onsite jobs amid AI adoption
Indian IT companies are cutting more jobs in the US mainly because AI is making some roles less necessary and big tech deals are slowing down.
Most of the layoffs hit on-site workers tied to huge transformation projects.
In early 2026, filings show a noticeable spike in job cuts compared with last year, with companies like Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Hinduja Global Services filing WARN notices across states like Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania.
Rebadging in billion-dollar projects hampers redeployment
A lot of these jobs were part of billion-dollar projects where employees often get "rebadged" from client companies.
According to Pareekh Jain from Pareekh Consulting, it's getting harder to find new roles for these workers as AI changes how things get done and demand dips.
Some filings, like Infosys,' are actually about contract changes rather than straight-up layoffs.
Jain points out this isn't an industry-wide crisis but more about specific project needs as tech keeps evolving.