Indian IT firms cut US onsite jobs amid AI adoption

Rebadging in billion-dollar projects hampers redeployment

A lot of these jobs were part of billion-dollar projects where employees often get "rebadged" from client companies.

According to Pareekh Jain from Pareekh Consulting, it's getting harder to find new roles for these workers as AI changes how things get done and demand dips.

Some filings, like Infosys,' are actually about contract changes rather than straight-up layoffs.

Jain points out this isn't an industry-wide crisis but more about specific project needs as tech keeps evolving.