Indian IT firms hire more freshers, cut mid-level roles

TCS hires 40,000, cuts 12,000

TCS brought on 40,000 freshers in FY26 but let go of 12,000 mid-to-senior layers.

Accenture cut 22,000 mid-level jobs globally and is reinvested in an AI specialist bench to save $1 billion a year.

Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27 with no layoffs planned.

As Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing at Quess Corp, puts it, this is about "productivity-led growth;" companies want fewer people but higher efficiency per employee.