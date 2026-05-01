Indian IT firms hire more freshers, cut mid-level roles
Big Indian IT companies are changing things up, hiring way more freshers and trimming mid-level roles.
With rising costs (especially around AI), firms like TCS and Infosys find it smarter to bring in new talent straight from campus.
According to Xpheno data, lateral hiring at top IT firms dropped by up to 6% in FY26.
TCS hires 40,000, cuts 12,000
TCS brought on 40,000 freshers in FY26 but let go of 12,000 mid-to-senior layers.
Accenture cut 22,000 mid-level jobs globally and is reinvested in an AI specialist bench to save $1 billion a year.
Infosys plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27 with no layoffs planned.
As Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing at Quess Corp, puts it, this is about "productivity-led growth;" companies want fewer people but higher efficiency per employee.