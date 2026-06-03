Indian IT firms spent $7.1B acquiring niche firms since 2025
Business
Indian IT companies are buying up smaller firms, spending $7.1 billion since 2025, to handle the pressure from AI and slower growth.
By picking up niche players, they're hoping to boost their services, win new clients, and stay competitive in a fast-changing $300 billion market.
Coforge TCS Wipro among cash purchases
Big moves include Coforge grabbing Encora for $2.35 billion, TCS buying Coastal Cloud for $700 million, and Wipro picking up Mindsprint for $375 million. Tech Mahindra and LTM also made notable buys.
These deals are mostly cash-funded, backed by strong financials; TCS and Infosys both reported cash flows over 100% of their net income in FY26.
The goal? Keep pace with digital transformation as tech keeps evolving fast.