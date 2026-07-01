Indian IT stocks down 50% from peak: Time to buy?

Market drivers

Macroeconomic stress, AI disruption driving market correction

The ongoing market correction in India's top IT sector is being driven by macroeconomic stress in North America and the disruptive potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Analysts have warned that these structural changes, coupled with a cautious global economic outlook, could lead to further de-rating of the sector. The impact of high inflation and aggressive monetary policy in the US on enterprise spending has also contributed to this trend.