Indian markets likely to open lower amid oil, Iran tensions Business Apr 13, 2026

Indian stock markets are likely to start the week in the red, thanks to rising oil prices and fresh geopolitical worries.

Brent crude shot up past $101 after U.S.-Iran peace talks broke down, and now the US is reportedly planning to enforce a naval blockade around Iranian ports.

Add in Israel also plans to resume strikes on Iran, and it's no surprise that early indicators like GIFT Nifty are showing negative vibes.