Indian markets open cautiously as Sensex and Nifty slip
Indian stock markets started Tuesday on a cautious note, with Sensex and Nifty slipping slightly.
Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.12%, Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1%, and Nifty Midcap 150 fell 0.85%.
The mood was pretty subdued as global uncertainties kept investors on edge.
Foreign outflow ₹13,025 cr from India
Rising crude oil prices, thanks to tensions between the US and Iran, are making things tough, with rates hovering around $86 to $87 per barrel.
Plus, foreign investors pulled out ₹13,025 crore from Indian stocks in just two days, adding to the pressure.
FMCG auto metal post small gains
Not all sectors struggled: FMCG, Auto, and Metal saw small gains.
And while global risks are real, analysts say India's strong GDP growth (7.8% for Q1 FY27) could help cushion the blow, though high US bond yields remain a challenge for local markets.